Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NCLH, STNG, ACAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total of 53,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 5,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,800 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,048 contracts, representing approximately 504,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw options trading volume of 8,342 contracts, representing approximately 834,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
