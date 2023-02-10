Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NBR, BX, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR), where a total of 915 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 152,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 27,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 61,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NBR options, BX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

