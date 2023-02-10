Markets
NBR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NBR, BX, JPM

February 10, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR), where a total of 915 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 152,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 27,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 61,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NBR options, BX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MPVD Videos
 Funds Holding ALF
 SYSW Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBR
BX
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.