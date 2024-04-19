News & Insights

Markets
MU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, PG, AMAT

April 19, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 190,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 36,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 24,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, PG options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 INXN shares outstanding history
 RGLS Price Target
 MPS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU
PG
AMAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.