Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, PG, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 190,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 10,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 36,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 24,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

