Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRVL, HUN, PL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 149,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 11,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) saw options trading volume of 8,036 contracts, representing approximately 803,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,900 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, HUN options, or PL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
