Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, EXPE, VRE

May 19, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 30,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,100 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 13,635 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) saw options trading volume of 2,081 contracts, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares or approximately 50% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, EXPE options, or VRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

