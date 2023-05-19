Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, EXPE, VRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 30,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,100 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 13,635 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) saw options trading volume of 2,081 contracts, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares or approximately 50% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

