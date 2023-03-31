Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MQ, LVS, RGLD

March 31, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ), where a total volume of 50,074 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of MQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 46,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of MQ. Below is a chart showing MQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 25,361 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 4,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,900 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 3,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

