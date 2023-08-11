Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MPC, ATVI, PWR

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 14,545 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 64,606 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 3,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

