Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, SPHR, MYGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 12,977 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 2,514 contracts, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) options are showing a volume of 2,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of MYGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of MYGN. Below is a chart showing MYGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, SPHR options, or MYGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

