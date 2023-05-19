Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: META, NKE, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 298,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 40,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 54,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 27,579 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, NKE options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
