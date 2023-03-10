Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: META, ARES, WAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 410,131 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 38,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) saw options trading volume of 12,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 140.3% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 11,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.5% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
