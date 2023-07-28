Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MET, DE, DLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total volume of 17,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 5,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 11,177 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

