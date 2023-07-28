Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MET, DE, DLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total volume of 17,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 5,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 11,177 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MET options, DE options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DCUA Videos
CHIK market cap history
HCLP market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.