Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MDB, DBX, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 14,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 33,802 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 13,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 44,537 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 5,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, DBX options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
