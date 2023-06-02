Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, PANW, S

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 66,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 278.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 52,261 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 7,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) saw options trading volume of 58,187 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,500 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
