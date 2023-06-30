Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, ORCL, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 22,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 8,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 110,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 11,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 6,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, ORCL options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.