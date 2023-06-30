Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, ORCL, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 22,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 8,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 110,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 11,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 6,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, ORCL options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BDCs Hedge Funds Are Buying
DRCT market cap history
Funds Holding CBPO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.