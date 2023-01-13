Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MATW, VAC, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW), where a total volume of 643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 64,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of MATW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of MATW. Below is a chart showing MATW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) options are showing a volume of 1,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,800 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 44,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

