Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: M, QS, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 51,546 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 12,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 21,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 3,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,500 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 157,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 19,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, QS options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

