Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LYV, TGT, STX

December 08, 2023 — 02:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 7,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 740,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 26,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 3,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 7,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYV options, TGT options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

