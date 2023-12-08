Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LYV, TGT, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 7,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 740,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 26,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 3,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 7,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

