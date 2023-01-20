Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LYV, TGH, BMBL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 10,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 1,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 8,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYV options, TGH options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.