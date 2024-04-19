News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LYFT, MDB, AVAV

April 19, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 139,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 50,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 11,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 2,358 contracts, representing approximately 235,800 underlying shares or approximately 99.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, MDB options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
