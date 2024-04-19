Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LYFT, MDB, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 139,792 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 50,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 11,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 2,358 contracts, representing approximately 235,800 underlying shares or approximately 99.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

