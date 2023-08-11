Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LVS, MAR, LEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 117,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 292% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 46,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 15,296 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 9,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 910,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
