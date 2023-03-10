Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LSXMK, NUE, AGNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total volume of 16,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,300 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 19,201 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 125.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,800 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 124,505 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 53,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

