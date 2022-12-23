Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LRCX, AMC, MNTV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 22,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 171.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 461,538 contracts, representing approximately 46.2 million underlying shares or approximately 147.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 57,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 16,250 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 125.8% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,400 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
