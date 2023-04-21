Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, OSTK, VRNS

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 13,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 7,136 contracts, representing approximately 713,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) saw options trading volume of 3,614 contracts, representing approximately 361,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

