Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, GCO, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 14,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 826 contracts, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, GCO options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

