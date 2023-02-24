Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, CEIX, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 11,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 4,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 145,118 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 41,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

