Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, CEIX, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 11,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 4,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 145,118 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 41,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, CEIX options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High-Yield REITs
ETFs Holding CLD
AXNX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.