Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, AXP, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 14,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 13,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,843 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, AXP options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
