Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LLY, NTGR, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 34,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 3,290 contracts, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 152,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 10,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, NTGR options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.