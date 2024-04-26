News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KNSL, ULTA, HTZ

April 26, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), where a total volume of 907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 33,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 14,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

