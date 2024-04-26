Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KNSL, ULTA, HTZ

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 33,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 14,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
