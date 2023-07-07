Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KMX, QRVO, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 13,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,685 contracts, representing approximately 568,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMX options, QRVO options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
