KD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KD, SAIA, AVTR

April 26, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total volume of 6,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 639,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 1,344 contracts, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 19,625 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 17,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KD options, SAIA options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
