Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KD, SAIA, AVTR

Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 1,344 contracts, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 19,625 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 17,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
