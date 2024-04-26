Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KD, SAIA, AVTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD), where a total volume of 6,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 639,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of KD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 5,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares of KD. Below is a chart showing KD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 1,344 contracts, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,300 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 19,625 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 17,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KD options, SAIA options, or AVTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

