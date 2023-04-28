Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JOBY, DKNG, VZIO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Joby Aviation Inc (Symbol: JOBY), where a total of 9,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 953,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of JOBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,400 underlying shares of JOBY. Below is a chart showing JOBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 49,601 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And VIZIO Holding Corp (Symbol: VZIO) saw options trading volume of 1,239 contracts, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of VZIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of VZIO. Below is a chart showing VZIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
