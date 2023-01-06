Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JBL, OKTA, KHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 7,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 724,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 16,832 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 31,186 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 8,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,200 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

