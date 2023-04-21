Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ISEE, LTHM, RRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE), where a total volume of 14,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM) options are showing a volume of 17,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of LTHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,800 underlying shares of LTHM. Below is a chart showing LTHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 21,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
