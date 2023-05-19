Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IRM, AKAM, APP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 5,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 7,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 19,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

