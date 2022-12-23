Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IPAR, MDGL, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), where a total volume of 752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 75,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of IPAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of IPAR. Below is a chart showing IPAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 8,303 contracts, representing approximately 830,300 underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 6,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
