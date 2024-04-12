Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IIPR, J, VLO

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) options are showing a volume of 3,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 355,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 22,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
