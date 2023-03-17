Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IIPR, DASH, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 4,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 438,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 76,473 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 116.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 41,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 57,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, DASH options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.