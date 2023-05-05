Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IFF, GOOG, FSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total volume of 8,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 892,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,200 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 153,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 16,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 61,123 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 23,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IFF options, GOOG options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
