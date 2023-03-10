Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, SBUX, AGM

March 10, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 22,644 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 33,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) options are showing a volume of 445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 44,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of AGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of AGM. Below is a chart showing AGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, SBUX options, or AGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

