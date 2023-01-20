Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IBM, ATVI, ABBV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 89,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 264.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 87,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 16,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 52,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 12,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

