Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HZNP, FGEN, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total volume of 56,153 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 332.5% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) saw options trading volume of 25,996 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 186.7% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 410,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 48,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HZNP options, FGEN options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.