Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUM, BGS, GOGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 8,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 814,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 2,589 contracts, representing approximately 258,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) saw options trading volume of 1,495 contracts, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares or approximately 45% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
