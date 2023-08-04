Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HD, RMD, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 15,766 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 2,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 604,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 10,515 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $467.50 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $467.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, RMD options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
