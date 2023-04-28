Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GSAT, LULU, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT), where a total volume of 42,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.9% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 40,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 14,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 9,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GSAT options, LULU options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.