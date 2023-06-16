Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GRMN, MU, MKC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total of 7,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 711,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.7% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 728,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 157,164 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) options are showing a volume of 9,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 993,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,000 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRMN options, MU options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.