Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GRMN, MU, MKC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total of 7,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 711,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.7% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 728,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 157,164 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) options are showing a volume of 9,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 993,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of MKC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 6,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,000 underlying shares of MKC. Below is a chart showing MKC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GRMN options, MU options, or MKC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FFHL YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCG
Institutional Holders of SIC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.