Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, SEDG, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 128,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 8,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 5,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 37,648 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, SEDG options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks
IRNT Historical PE Ratio
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DKRB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.