Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, SEDG, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 128,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 8,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 5,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 37,648 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

