Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, LITE, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 249,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 15,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 5,530 contracts, representing approximately 553,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 28,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, LITE options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MPB Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding BPYU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.