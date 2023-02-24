Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, LITE, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 249,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 15,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 5,530 contracts, representing approximately 553,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 28,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

