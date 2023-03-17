Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GFS, ULCC, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS), where a total volume of 8,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 833,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Frontier Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULCC) options are showing a volume of 10,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of ULCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ULCC. Below is a chart showing ULCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 18,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GFS options, ULCC options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
