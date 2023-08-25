Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GE, DAL, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 16,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 27,865 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 56,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,400 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
