Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FWONK, RBLX, NXST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK), where a total volume of 5,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.4% of FWONK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,000 underlying shares of FWONK. Below is a chart showing FWONK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 99,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 10,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 2,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 226,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FWONK options, RBLX options, or NXST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
